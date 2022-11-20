IND vs NZ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Verge of Scripting History in 2nd T20I Against New Zealand

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been a reliable asset to the Indian team. The pacer now has the chance to register his name in the history books. Bhuvneshwar needs only four wickets to become the bowler with the highest number of wickets in T20 internationals in a calendar year. This is a feat that could well be achieved in the ongoing series against New Zealand. The UP-born has managed to uproot 36 wickets in 30 matches across all competitions in 2022.

Presently, the record for the highest number of wickets in a calendar year is with Ireland’s Joshua Little. The Irish pacer has picked up 39 wickets from 26 matches in 2022 with an economy of 7.58.

Bhuvneshwar will be eager to leave his performance in the T20 World Cup behind him. The 32-year-old could manage to scalp only four wickets from six matches in the tournament. He had a forgettable outing in the semi-finals along with the rest of the Indian bowlers who failed to take a single wicket against England.

Leading the Indian pace attack against New Zealand, Kumar will be hoping to get some rhythm back and make the most of the conditions.

The Indian side sorely missed Jasprit Bumrah in several crunch moments during the T20 World Cup. While Kumar was one of the most economical bowlers in the T20 World Cup, he struggled to get the momentum going in his favour during the death overs.

Kumar is one of the few experienced players along with Hardik Pandya to be included in the squad that takes on the New Zealanders. Along with him and Arshdeep, Umran Malik has been given a chance for the series.

With several senior players including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli rested for the series, the selectors have fielded several youngsters in the squad. Hardik Pandya will be leading the squad in the T20I series whereas Shikhar Dhawan will take up the captaincy duties for the 50-over format.

The first of the three-match T20I series was washed away to due to rain in Wellington on Friday. All eyes are now on the second T20I slated to be played at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, 20 November.

