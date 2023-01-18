IND vs NZ: 'Can't Ignore The Fact What Shubman Gill And Rohit Bhai Have Done' - Ishan Kishan on Playing in Middle-Order

Flamboyant India wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan admitted that with the recent form of Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at the top, he can’t just go and ask the team management to put him in the opening spot. Kishan failed to get a spot in the playing XI for the Sri Lanka ODIs but the injury to Shreyas Iyer allowed him to get fit in the middle order for the series opener against New Zealand.

The young southpaw scored a sensational double-century against Bangladesh last year but that wasn’t enough to retain his place as an opener in ODIs.

Advertisement

Ahead of the opening ODI against New Zealand, Kishan said that the Shubman has been in excellent form to retain his place as an opener alongside skipper Rohit in the 50-over format.

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Live Score And Updates

“I think yes, I did score 200, and that was important too in the series as it was the last match and we lost the series against Bangladesh and then not getting a chance here, obviously it hurts a bit. But at the same time, you can’t ignore the fact what Shubman Gill and Rohit bhai have done for India over the years or for Shubman over the series he has played. He has done very well for the team," aid Kishan on ‘Follow The Blues’ show on Star Sports.

Kishan suggested that there are several quality players in the squad and he has to grab the opportunity in the middle order and help the team to win the match.

“So, I can’t just go there and ask for my spot, that I want to open, because we know how many players are there, how much competition is going on. Everyone is doing well for the team, so at the same time now, me getting this opportunity to bat in the middle order, I’ll try and give my best shot, play my best game, take the team out of any situation and maybe I can make my team win from that situation," added Kishan on not being given a chance against Sri Lanka.

ALSO READ| ‘Defensive Minded’: Umran Malik’s Exclusion From Playing XI During IND vs NZ 1st ODI Irks Fans

Advertisement

However, the southpaw failed to live up to the expectations in the first ODI against the Blackcaps and was dismissed for just 5 by Lockie Ferguson. There are strong chances that the team management will persist with him in the remaining match of the series as KL Rahul is unavailable due to family commitments.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here