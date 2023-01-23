IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tuesday’s 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand: Team India have so far managed to remain simply flawless in the fifty-over format this year. The Rohit Sharma-led side are yet to concede an ODI defeat in 2023 after playing five games. India are currently just one win away from claiming the top spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings.

In their next ODI assignment, the Men in Blue will be up against New Zealand in the final match of the series on Tuesday. The third ODI between India and New Zealand is slated to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. A win in this encounter will also help India in recording a whitewash against the Kiwis in the three-match ODI series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, had slipped to the second spot in the ODI standings after conceding a humiliating eight-wicket defeat against India in the penultimate game.

After the completion of the series, India will face Australia in four Tests and three ODIs.

Ahead of the third ODI match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs New Zealand third ODI match.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The third ODI match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The IND vs NZ third ODI match will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Tuesday, January 24, at 1:30 pm IST.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Michael Bracewell

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham

Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Henry Shipley

India vs New Zealand Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

