Defending champions New Zealand will open their ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 campaign against India on Thursday, November 25, at Green Park in Kanpur. The Black Caps, who are on a tour to the sub-continent will play two Tests here and the first one gets underway at 9:30 am IST on Thursday.

The Kiwis have dominated India in the longest format of the game in the last two years. They first whitewashed India 2-0 in a home Test series and followed it up with a historic win in the inaugural ICC World Test Championship Final in Southampton, England.

On the other hand, Team India will be without their captain Virat Kohli for the first Test, Ajinkya Rahane will lead the team. India will be keen to avenge those defeats when they lock horns with the visiting team in the upcoming two-match Test series. While the Black Caps have been dominant in away Tests, Team India have an impressive home record against them. The visitors haven’t managed a win in their last two Test series – in 2012 and 2016 and in India will take a leaf from those series.

>India vs New Zealand 1st Test Probable Playing XIs:

>India Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

>New Zealand Probable Playing XI: Tom Latham, D Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee

