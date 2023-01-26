IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for IND vs NZ game in Ranchi

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Friday’s first T20I match between India and New Zealand: After the clean sweeping against New Zealand in the ODIs, Team India will be aiming to carry forward the winning momentum in T20I series. The opening T20I between India and New Zealand is scheduled to be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday. Big names like- Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will not feature in the T20I series against the Kiwis. All-rounder Axar Patel will also not be a part of the India squad. Prithvi Shaw, on the other hand, earned a call-up to the ODI squad after producing a brilliant show in domestic cricket. In Rohit’s absence, all-rounder Hardik Pandya will lead the hosts in the three-match T20I series.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will be led by Mitchell Santner in the T20I series against India. The visitors will also be without star players like Kane Williamson, Tom Latham and Tim Southee.

Advertisement

The final T20I of the series is slated to be played on February 1 in Ahmedabad.

Ahead of the first T20I match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs New Zealand first T20I match.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The IND vs NZ first T20I match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi on Friday, January 27, at 7:30 pm IST.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Daryll Mitchell, Finn Allen

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Ish Sodhi

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Mavi

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Dane Cleaver (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Mark Chapman, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here