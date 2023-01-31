IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction: India vs New Zealand Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday’s third T20I February 1, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 7:00 pm IST

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s third T20I match between India and New Zealand: Team India showcased an amazing bowling display in the low-scoring second T20I to level the series against New Zealand. Kiwi batters seemed totally clueless while facing the Indian bowling line-up as the visitors could only manage to reach 99. Pacer Arshdeep Singh, with two wickets to his name, emerged as his side’s best bowler in the second T20I. The target might not have been a competitive one but the New Zealand bowling unit did a tremendous job to keep the game alive till the penultimate delivery. Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 26 off 31 balls helped India in reaching the target with just one ball to spare.

The Hardik Pandya-led side will now be aiming to complete the comeback and win the T20I series as they are set to face New Zealand in the third encounter on Wednesday. The third and final T20I of the series is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad.

Previously, the Mitchell Santner-led side had kicked off the series on a promising note after winning the first match by 21 runs.

Ahead of the third T20I match between India and New Zealand; here is everything you need to know:

IND vs NZ Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for India vs New Zealand third T20I match.

IND vs NZ Live Streaming

The third T20I match between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND vs NZ Match Details

The IND vs NZ third T20I match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, January 31, at 7 pm IST.

IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-Captain: Devon Conway

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs NZ Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Daryll Mitchell, Glenn Phillips

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Santner, Washington Sundar, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

India vs New Zealand Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

New Zealand Predicted Starting Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Jacob Duffey

