IND vs NZ | From Ruturaj Gaikwad to Avesh Khan: Players Who Might Get Chance in Playing XI For 3rd T20I

The third and final T20I between India and New Zealand will take place on Sunday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The Men in Blue have already sealed the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Rohit Sharma-led side has played dominant cricket in the first two matches as Kane Williamson-less New Zealand failed to put a tough challenge in front of them. The ongoing series is also Rahul Dravid’s first assignment as Team India’s permanent head coach and several young players have been selected in the squad.

In the first two T20Is, Venkatesh Iyer and Harshal Patel made their international debuts respectively as the latter also played a crucial role in India’s win on Friday. Team India is expected to make some changes in the final T20I to give chances to the players who have been warming the bench in the series.

Advertisement

Here are the players who might get a chance in the third T20I at Eden Gardens:

>Ruturaj Gaikwad

The flamboyant Maharashtra batter made a big name for himself in the recently concluded IPL 2021. The CSK opener grabbed the Orange cap in his second season of the cash-rich league as he also played a huge role in his team’s title-winning campaign with 635 runs in 16 matches. Ruturaj is expected to get a chance in playing XI in place of opener KL Rahul who might get a rest ahead of the Test series against New Zealand. Rahul has been playing competitive cricket continuously since June this year. He has performed exceedingly well in the recent tournaments but the team management might give him some rest to keep him fresh for the Test series.

>Also Read: 2nd T20I, IND vs NZ Talking Points: Uncertainty Over Shreyas Iyer’s Batting Position Continues

>Ishan Kishan

The wicketkeeper batter didn’t play a single match in the series so far and there are high chances of him getting a chance in the third T20I in place of Rishabh Pant. Ishan has been touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket after his power-packed performances in the last couple of IPL seasons. It will be interesting to see if he gets a chance where will Rohit Sharma put him in the batting order.

>Avesh Khan

Advertisement

The promising pacer grabbed a lot of limelight in IPL 2021 while playing for Delhi Capitals. The 24-year-old pacer claimed 24 wickets in 16 matches. Avesh is expected to make his international debut on Sunday at Eden Gardens. He might replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar or Deepak Chahar from the XI. Bhuvneshwar had an underwhelming night in Ranchi as he leaked 39 runs in his quota of 4 over and claimed a wicket. Avesh’s inclusion might bring some variety to India’s bowling attack with his raw pace.

>Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2021: ‘I Kept Telling the Boys That It’s All About One Wicket’-Rohit Sharma

Advertisement

>Yuzvendra Chahal

The ace spinner has failed to make a place in the first two matches as Rohit picked two finger spinners - Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel over him. The leg-spinner was snubbed from India’s T20 World Cup squad and now his absence from the first two matches has put his position under scanners. Chahal might get a chance to redeem himself in the final match in place of Axar Patel.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here