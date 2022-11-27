IND vs NZ: 'He is An Easy Target'-Sanju Samson Faces Axe for Second ODI, Twitter Loses Calm

Sanju Samson was again on the bench as India announced their playing eleven for the second ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton. Samson’s inclusion has been the bone of contention for fans on social media who have even accused BCCI of casteism for dropping the Kerala batter.

LIVE: IND vs NZ, 2nd ODI Hamilton

Here, it must be noted that Samson had a great IPL where he led Rajasthan Royals to the finals of IPL 2022. Furthermore, he was picked for India’s Ireland and England tour where he was subsequently dropped. Moreover, he wasn’t picked for T20 World Cup as well.

Nevertheless, he was back in the Indian team for New Zealand tour where he warmed the bench for the three-match T20I series. Although he did play in the first ODI match, he scored 36 off 38 balls. He was then dropped again in Hamilton, leaving his fans shocked. Here are some of the top Twitter reaction.

Advertisement

ALSO READ | Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022: Jammu & Kashmir Enter Quarterfinals with Seven-wicket Victory Over Kerala

Advertisement

Earlier New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the second One-day International at Seddon Park here on Sunday. India have left out Sanju Samson and Shardul Thakur to include Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar in the playing XI.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

New Zealand have replaced Adam Milne with Michael Bracewell.

The hosts are leading the series 1-0 after winning the Auckland game by seven wickets.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here