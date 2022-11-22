IND vs NZ: 'He Thinks About Short Ball Even Before the Delivery is Bowled'-Fans Slam Shreyas Iyer After Golden Duck

Shreyas Iyer’s shortcomings against the short ball was left exposed once again as he was dismissed for a golden duck against New Zealand in the third T20I in Napier. Walking into bat at the fall of Ishan Kishan, Iyer was out off the very first ball which was short of length. He edged it straight to James Neesham at slip who completed an easy catch. Iyer has been struggling for runs since the IPL. His ability to face the short ball has come under scrutiny.

Even in the first match, he was out in a bizarre way after he stepped onto his own stumps, getting out for 13 off 9 balls. Twitter went berserk the moment they saw him getting out for a duck and they reacted quite vociferously. Here are some of the top reactions.

Earlier seamers Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj fired in tandem and shared eight wickets between them as India bowled New Zealand out for 160 in the third and final T20I here on Tuesday. Opting to bat first, New Zealand were going strong at 130 for two in the 16th over but the duo of Arshdeep (4/37) and Siraj (4/17) led a remarkable comeback to end the Kiwi innings with two balls to spare.

The hosts lost eight wickets for just 30 runs after Devon Conway (59 off 49 balls) and Glenn Phillips (54 off 33) had propped up their innings. India got their first breakthrough when Arshdeep had Finn Allen trapped in front of the wicket with a full delivery that swung in from around middle.

