IND vs NZ: 'I Told Him Maybe You Should Try Something'- Sunil Gavaskar on the Advice he Gave to Mayank Agarwal

Batting great Sunil Gavaskar revealed that he gave batting advice to Mayank Agarwal ahead of the second Test match against New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The stylish opener slammed a gritty century on Day 1 against a quality Kiwi bowling attack. Mayank batted with a slightly different approach in the initial phase of the innings.

Mayank returned to form at the right time as he led India’s fightback on Day 1. He was unbeaten on 120* alongside wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha 25* at stumps as India posted 221/4.

Gavaskar revealed that it was he who imposed himself on Mayank when he saw him walking past in the hotel.

“Let me clarify. He didn’t seek my council, I imposed myself on him. Look, I care for Indian cricket. He was walking past and he was staying in the same hotel so I told him maybe you should try something.

“I don’t know whether he is trying it. It looks like he is. But look, at the end of the day, it’s about how strong you are mentally and he has shown he is very strong mentally," Gavaskar revealed during his commentary stint.

Mayank ended his 2-year-long century drought with that knock as he reached the triple-figure mark last time in November 2019 when he converted his ton to a double hundred against Bangladesh in Indore.

The 72-year-old batting legend further said that Mayank played with a lot of discipline and take calculates risks.

“The discipline he has shown at the beginning of a five-day game - not everybody can be a Virender Sehwag, who can get away to a flying start but at the start of the innings, the discipline around the off-stump is so important.

“Not looking to play across the line and then get out LBW to an incoming delivery. So that is what he has shown. He played straight and later on when the spinners came in, he took calculated risks going inside out. Brilliantly executed shots," said Gavaskar.

