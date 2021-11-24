IND vs NZ, India vs New Zealand 2021 1st Test Match Predicted XIs: Playing XI for IND vs NZ 2021 India vs New Zealand

Team India, bereft of some of their first-choice players, face New Zealand in a two-match Test series starting Thursday, November 25. The first Test between India and New Zealand begins at Kanpur’s Green Park and the match will start at 9:30 am IST.

Captain Virat Kohli and opener Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first Test. While Sharma has been rested for the entire series, Kohli will play in the second match scheduled in Mumbai. The onus on stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane and his deputy Cheteshwar Pujara will be immense.

Team India’s worries have been increased after KL Rahul was ruled out of the series due to an injury earlier this week. That means Shubman Gill will now have to open the innings with Mayank Agarwal. Shreyas Iyer is Rahul’s replacement in the side. Despite the lack of big names, the team has enough firepower and it will be interesting to see whether the hosts play three spinners against the Black Caps.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have been impressive in all three formats and with the World Test Championship title under their belt, they will be keen to keep that momentum going in this two-match Test series. Notably, the new Zealand are yet to win a Test series on Indian soil and they will be looking to better that record.

Fans in India can watch the match on Star Sports Network channels and can live stream it through the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

Here is a look at the probable playing 11 for the 1st Test India vs New Zealand 2021 match:

India probable 11 against New Zealand: Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand probable 11 against India: Tom Latham, D Mitchell, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham (WK), Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee

