IND vs NZ: Ish Sodhi Pulls Off One-Handed Stunner to Dismiss Rohit Sharma | WATCH

New Zealand tour of India 2021’s white ball-leg didn’t go well, as they lost the T20I series 3-0 against the hosts. India posted a target of 185 runs. The side was able to restrict the Kiwis to 111.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front during the final T20I between the two sides at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. The ‘Hitman’ not only stitched a 69-run opening partnership with Ishan Kishan but also brought up his fifty in 28 deliveries and secured the record of most 50s in T20I cricket, after hitting his 150th six in the shortest format along the way.

Despite losing a few early wickets, the home team were going great guns, standing at 103/3 after 11 overs. Then came Ish Sodhi. He fired the ball wide, and Rohit tried to hit a full delivery back past the bowler but failed to connect fully. The right-arm leg spinner stuck out his right hand and took a blinder off his own bowling to dismiss the dangerous Indian skipper.

Advertisement

Watch it here:

It was Sodhi’s only wicket of the innings and Rohit walked back to the pavilion after scoring 56 runs off 31 deliveries. However, India recovered to post a challenging total of 184/7 batting first. Stand-in skipper and left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner picked three wickets.

>Also Read | Rohit Sharma Salutes Deepak Chahar After 19 Run-Over Off Adam Milne

The Kiwis kept faltering in their chase, as just three of their batters could score past double digits. Martin Guptill top-scored with a superb 51 (off 36 balls) at the top but was soon dismissed (caught) off Yuzvendra Chahal’s delivery. After Guptill’s exit, Tim Seifert (17) was run out, while Lockie Ferguson (14) tried to put some fight in the end, but it was too late. The Kiwis’ were dismissed for a paltry 111 in the 18th over, resulting in a 73-runs loss in Kolkata. Axar Patel (3/9) from 3 overs) and Harshal Patel (3/26) in the same number of overs stood out for India.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here