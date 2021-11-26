IND vs NZ: It is Special, For Me and Shreyas, it Came Against All Odds - Pravin Amre on Iyer’s Maiden Test Ton

India’s Test cap No. 303, Shreyas Iyer, did what India’s Test cap No. 128, Sunil Gavaskar did not. Iyer scored a century on his Test debut while Gavaskar did not (he scored 65 and 67 not out).

But the touch of Gavaskar was in Iyer’s knock. Iyer duly scored the 25 runs required for the milestone when he resumed Day 2 of the first Test in Kanpur.

One of India’s 15 previous centurions on Test debut, Pravin Amre (Iyer is the 16th Indian to score a century on Test debut), told news18.com on Friday, “Maybe, there was Gavaskar’s touch in Shreyas’s knock as the India cap was presented by Gavaskar to Shreyas before the Test. The golden touch of Gavaskar was there and you could see Shreyas applied himself while scoring 105."

In doing so, Iyer emulated Gavaskar’s brother-in-law and one of India’s finest batsmen and a lovely human being, GR Viswanath, by reaching the three figures on debut at Kanpur’s Green Park, though more than five decades apart.

Iyer kissed the crest of the India cap after receiving it from the legendary Gavaskar. He did the same to his helmet after reaching the three figures. Iyer understands the value of representing India in Test cricket, realising his dream seven years after making his first-class debut.

Making his first Test appearance even more special is the fact that it came eight months after suffering a shoulder injury while fielding in an ODI against England in Pune. He underwent a surgery to repair the damage.

Iyer, though was named in the Test squad for this series against New Zealand, was not the first choice, and he knows he would have to give way to Virat Kohli once the regular Test captain returns for the Mumbai Test starting on December 3. What this knock has done is shake up the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, both of whom are searching for the three-digit scores and which have been missing from their bat for an extended length.

Iyer has made a strong statement about his ability to play a patient Test innings and not throw away his wicket, something which he has been known to do, and has done umpteen times when playing for Mumbai. A well-set Iyer used to often play a silly shot and head back to the pavilion, like he did on Friday against Kiwi veteran Tim Southee, playing a loose shot to a widish delivery and giving cover fielder Will Young a simple catch.

Iyer is capable of scoring big consistently and plundering the attack. To do that in Test cricket often is something that he will learn and value his wicket more. Often has Gavaskar said that it is important to build on a century, take fresh guard and not throw it away.

For Iyer to undergo a surgery and work his way towards making his Test debut in the same year speaks a lot about his determination to succeed and do the right things. He is also blessed to have the right coaches and be backed by an IPL franchise, Delhi Capitals, who did everything to smoothen his return to action.

Amre, a former Mumbai Ranji Trophy-winning coach and assistant coach of Delhi Capitals, has worked closely with Iyer for many years now. The 53-year-old Amre throws more insights into Iyer’s road to recovery and eventually to his Test debut.

Amre’s early memories of seeing Iyer was in his first season of IPL in 2015. Amre said: “He came as one of the talents from Mumbai. In his first IPL season, he got the Emerging Player award. That gave a glimpse of him succeeding in that format. But in his second first-class season (2015-16), he scored 1,321 runs, which no Mumbai batsman had ever done before. Not many expected Shreyas to score that many runs. He was talked about as being an attacking player, not being good for longer version and that he could be more useful for white ball cricket. But the main thing is when he scored 1,321 runs in a single Ranji Trophy season, he proved he could tackle any situation. That should have been the year in which he should have got the opportunity to play Test cricket simply because for a batsman when in form and in good touch, getting the opportunity to play for the country is always good. Nevertheless, he got it now. Getting that Test cap is so crucial."

The journey was not smooth this year. Amre closely monitored Iyer’s recovery along with other specialists. Amre explained: “Shreyas is a guy who likes to be on the field always. It was very tough for him to remain indoors. After the operation, he could not do anything for two months. He was at home, allowed the shoulder to heal naturally and then work with the physio. It was a long process and tough for any cricketer. The return to action should be well planned. If you rush your comeback, the injury can recur and whatever operation was done might go waste.

“We were very careful. As coach, I was not pushing him at all. His trainers, physios and I had to monitor his workload. We used to practice for only half-an-hour a day and give rest for the rest of the day. For me also as coach, it has not happened before as I am used to working tirelessly for days together. But in Shreyas’s case, we gave rest for his shoulder to recover properly and not overuse it. That was frustrating for him. If you are in the nets for only 15 minutes, you do not get satisfaction. No sooner did he start his nets than it came to an end. Those were the times that were mentally challenging him. Our goal was to get him ready for the first match of the return leg of IPL in the UAE (September 22). It was a tough phase for him and for me also. Monitoring was so critical and at the same time ensuring that he enjoyed his sessions. We started with the basics, middling the ball was more important than hitting it so that there was no pressure on the shoulder."

Iyer did not give up like he has with his wicket after being well set. Amre said: “It was really frustrating for him also. Everything was new to him. Earlier, the practice or net sessions that went for at least two hours were over in 20 minutes. We gradually got to the two-hour slot, and when we reached there, it was an achievement for us. As it was monsoon in Mumbai, outdoor practice was out of the question. We planned a month in Dubai before the IPL second leg and travelled on August 14, started practice the next day. One month of regular practice coupled with some practice matches for him to get into match scenarios were crucial. More planning was required and Delhi Capitals helped us by getting us hotel, grounds and in every other possible manner. The investment has now got the right returns."

Iyer would have been a certainty in the ICC T20 World Cup squad but for the shoulder injury. However, he was not ignored as he was included as a stand-by who could travel with the squad as per the Covid protocols.

Amre was pleased with Iyer’s adjustment to the situation on the first day of the Kanpur Test. Amre said: “He had to curb his strokes. The pitch demanded that. He is a player who likes the ball to come on to the bat. That is what Test cricket is all about, showing maturity. He applied himself. It was like a new version of Shreyas Iyer, where he took time to build his innings. It doesn’t come easy. It was all about application."

Amre scored 103 magnificent runs against a fiery South African attack including Allan Donald, Brett Schultz, Brian McMillan and Meyrick Pringle in Durban on his Test debut in 1992-93. He walked in to bat with India in trouble at 38/4 and came out unscathed with a batting display that fetched him the man-of-the-match award and more importantly helped India draw the Test.

On the importance of scoring a century on Test debut, Amre said: “It is special. For me and Shreyas, it came against all odds. For him, it was the shoulder surgery and the doubts that came with it. He played the Test because Virat Kohli (rest) and KL Rahul (left thigh strain) were not there in the squad. Shreyas was not certain for the Tests. For me also, many questioned if I could play fast bowling. For him, it was whether he could play on slow, low pitches. The challenges were there for us though the nature of the challenges was different. To cope with challenges and finding a way out, do what the team required was what it was all about. Though critics doubted you, there are also a few who believed in you and you wanted to do well for them."

While Amre could not add another century in the limited opportunities that he got (13 Tests in all), Iyer is certain of scoring more. Though it may not be 29, which is Gavaskar’s number of Test centuries, or 125, the number of Tests that Gavaskar went on to play, Iyer sure is here to stay and force his way as a permanent member of the Test team also.

By being a regular in ODIs and T20Is, Iyer now can go on to become an all-three format player. When you have committed coaches like Amre, Iyer has nothing to worry except his own performance and consistency.

