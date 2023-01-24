IND vs NZ: 'Kulcha Back After Long Time'-Netizens Nostalgic After Rohit Sharma Reveals Playing Eleven

In what could be an interesting move, India opted to field Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in the playing eleven for the third and final ODI match against New Zealand. This meant the famed duo of ‘Kulcha’ returned after more than two years in oblivion. This duo made their impact when India toured South Africa in 2017-18 season and played a crucial role in Virat Kohli lifting the trophy in the Rainbow Nation for the first time in ODIs.

With Kuldeep’s form taking a dip since 2019 IPL, the duo hardly played together until today when they were fielded in the side once again. Meanwhile the Twitterati had a fun time after realising that Kulcha will finally play together.

Earlier they had played together in just two matches in Sri Lanka in 2021.

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third ODI here on Tuesday. India made two changes, bringing in Umran Malik and Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

For New Zealand, Doug Bracewell replaced Henry Shipley in the playing XI.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner.

