IND vs NZ 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: India And New Zealand Square Off After World Cup Disappointment

The two teams will have to leave behind the heartbreak and get on with the next phase as they start their journeys to the next showpiece. India are in the transition phase of their T20I cycle and under Hardik Pandya, will be aiming to identify the next set of players to replace the seniors who in all likeliness will be phased out of the shortest formats n the coming year.

India and New Zealand lock horns in a three-match T20I series to be played in Wellington, Mount Maunganui and Napier.

When will the 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

What time will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 12 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand first T20I match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be televised on DD Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand first T20I match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

