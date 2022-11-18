IND vs NZ 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: India And New Zealand Square Off After World Cup Disappointment

Edited By: Feroz Khan
Wellington
Live Cricket Updates IND vs NZ 1st T20I Latest Updates: The T20 World Cup semi-finalists will have to get over their disappointments after their respective campaigns ended in a heartbreak. It’s been just over a week since New Zealand were knocked out by Pakistan while India lost to England in the last-four stage. Read More
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the first T20I of a three-match series to be played between India and New Zealand starting today in Wellington.
India and New Zealand lock horns in a three-match T20I series to be played in Wellington, Mount Maunganui and Napier.
When will the 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played?
The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 18, Friday.
Where will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?
The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.
What time will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?
The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 12 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand first T20I match?
India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be televised on DD Sports.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand first T20I match?
India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.
India vs New Zealand Possible XIs
India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj
New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne
