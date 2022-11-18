Home / News / Cricketnext / IND vs NZ 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: India And New Zealand Square Off After World Cup Disappointment
Live now

IND vs NZ 2022 Live Cricket Score, 1st T20: India And New Zealand Square Off After World Cup Disappointment

IND vs NZ: 1st T20 Live Cricket Score: Follow live score, commentary and latest updates of India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match from Perth. Also check the India vs New Zealand 1st T20 match scorecard

live cricket score ind vs nz 2022 1st t20 wellington

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 10:08 IST

Wellington

Advertisement

Live Cricket Updates IND vs NZ 1st T20I Latest Updates: The T20 World Cup semi-finalists will have to get over their disappointments after their respective campaigns ended in a heartbreak. It’s been just over a week since New Zealand were knocked out by Pakistan while India lost to England in the last-four stage. Read More

Nov 18, 2022 10:08 IST

1st T20I Live: Cast Your Vote

Nov 18, 2022 10:00 IST

Live Updates 1st T20I: He Makes a Valid Point

Advertisement
Nov 18, 2022 09:59 IST

NZ vs IND: New Zealand Full Squad

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

Nov 18, 2022 09:58 IST

IND vs NZ: India Full Squad

Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

Nov 18, 2022 09:56 IST

IND vs NZ T20I Series: The Full Schedule

  • 1st T20I: November 18, Wellington (12 PM IST)
  • 2nd T20I: November 20, Mount Maunganui (12 PM IST)
  • 3rd T20I: November 22, Napier (12 PM IST)
Nov 18, 2022 09:53 IST

India vs New Zealand T20I: The Series Opener

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the first T20I of a three-match series to be played between India and New Zealand starting today in Wellington.

Read more

The two teams will have to leave behind the heartbreak and get on with the next phase as they start their journeys to the next showpiece. India are in the transition phase of their T20I cycle and under Hardik Pandya, will be aiming to identify the next set of players to replace the seniors who in all likeliness will be phased out of the shortest formats n the coming year.

India and New Zealand lock horns in a three-match T20I series to be played in Wellington, Mount Maunganui and Napier.

When will the 1st T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will take place on November 18, Friday.

Where will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand be played?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played at the Sky Stadium in Wellington.

What time will the first T20I match India vs New Zealand begin?

The first T20I match between India and New Zealand will begin at 12 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs New Zealand first T20I match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be televised on DD Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand first T20I match?

India vs New Zealand first T20I match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

India vs New Zealand Possible XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Siraj

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

TRENDING NEWS