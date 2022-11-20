IND vs NZ 2022 Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20: Focus on Young Brigade And Opening Combo as India Take on New Zealand

Senior players have been rested but the likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal are part of the touring party and will be aiming for a fruitful outing. The Indian team has kickstarted its transition phase with this tour as they start giving opportunities to the young players and those one the fringes to prove their credentials.

What date will the 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India be played?

The 2nd T20I match of the series between India vs New Zealand will take place on November 20, Sunday.

Where will the match New Zealand vs India be played?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played at the Bay Oval Ground, Mount Maunganui.

What time will the New Zealand vs India match begin?

The 2nd T20I match between New Zealand and India will begin at 12:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India match?

The New Zealand vs India match will be telecast on DD Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India match?

The New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I match can be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I Probable XIs

India Predicted Line-up: Shreyas Iyer, Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (C), Sanju Samson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here