IND vs NZ 2022 Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20: India Eye Series Win, New Zealand Hope to Draw Level

IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, McLean Park, Napier Today Match: India will be aiming to seal the three-match series on Tuesday when they take on hosts New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Napier. After the first T20I was abandoned due to rain, India recorded a big 65-run win at the Bay Oval riding on a sparkling century from Suryakumar Yadav followed by a combined bowling display. Read More
So New Zealand will be without their regular captain Kane Williamson who is out because of a pre-arranged medical appointment. In his stead, Tim Southee will lead the hosts today. But the big question is: Will India give chances to the youngsters? Perhaps, a T20I debut for Shubman Gill? Or as Hardik Pandya hinted during the post-match presentation of 2nd T20I, will the tourists stick to the winning combination?
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (captain), Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, Blair Tickner
Ishan Kishan (wl), Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sanju Samson (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Umran Malik
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the third T20I between India and New Zealand to be played at the McLean Park in Napier today. India have an unassailable lead and a win today will give them the series.
When will the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India be played?
The 3rd T20I match of the series between India vs New Zealand will take place on November 22, Tuesday.
Where will the match New Zealand vs India be played?
The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played at the McLean Park, Napier.
What time will the New Zealand vs India begin?
The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India will begin at 12:00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India match?
The New Zealand and India match will be available on DD Sports.
How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India match?
The New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match can be viewed live on Amazon Prime.
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Possible XIs
India Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Southee (C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.
