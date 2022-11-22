IND vs NZ 2022 Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20: India Eye Series Win, New Zealand Hope to Draw Level

New Zealand were listless with the bat and they’ve been handed another blow with captain Kane Williamson opting out of the series decider for a medical appointment. They will today be led by Tim Southee and hope to save the series.

When will the 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India be played?

The 3rd T20I match of the series between India vs New Zealand will take place on November 22, Tuesday.

Where will the match New Zealand vs India be played?

The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India will be played at the McLean Park, Napier.

What time will the New Zealand vs India begin?

The 3rd T20I match between New Zealand and India will begin at 12:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs India match?

The New Zealand and India match will be available on DD Sports.

How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs India match?

The New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I match can be viewed live on Amazon Prime.

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Possible XIs

India Probable XI: Ishan Kishan, Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya (C), Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Probable XI: Tim Southee (C), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Daryl Joseph Mitchell, Ish Sodhi.

