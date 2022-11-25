IND vs NZ 2022 Live Cricket Score 1st ODI Latest Updates: New Zealand Opt to Bowl, Arshdeep And Umran Make Debuts

No issues batting first, I would have bowled first. I feel the wicket is a bit sticky but the sun is out and it should dry out soon.
Edited By: Feroz Khan
Last Updated: November 25, 2022, 06:40 IST
Auckland, New Zealand
After a year-long dosage of T20 cricket, it's time to shift focus on the 50-over format as the ODI World Cup 2023 is just a few months away. India and New Zealand will also get into the groove with the 3-match series starting Friday in Auckland.
Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson wins the coin toss and opts to bowl first against India in Auckland.
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tom Latham
Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between India and New Zealand to be played in Auckland today. The T20I series turned into sort of a damp squib thanks to rain ruining two of the three matches but in the one that was completed, India registered an emphatic win which proved decisive. Hardik Pandya has returned home for a break and Shikhar Dhawan is back to lead the ODI squad.
India, ranked third in the Men’s ODI rankings, have achieved automatic qualification for the World Cup next year by virtue of being hosts. It has been a year where their first-choice players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah haven’t been consistent starters in the ODI series, largely due to the hectic cricketing schedule.
Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan will be taking over the captaincy mantle yet again and, in all probability, will open the innings with Shubman Gill. The duo have amassed three-century stands in eight ODIs this year and would be hoping to push their cases with sparking performances in the matches against New Zealand.
Suryakumar Yadav would be aiming to carry his superlative T20I form and 360-degree strokeplay into ODIs while Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, and Deepak Hooda would form the middle-order. Hooda can also be the handy sixth bowling option, something which India have missed of late, and can form the spin attack which is a three-way battle between Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal.
In the pace bowling department, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, and Shardul Thakur could be tipped to form the bowling attack. But there is a chance for Arshdeep Singh, India’s find in T20Is this year, to be given a debut ODI cap, and the same goes for Umran Malik too.
New Zealand, on the other hand, will be hoping that their talismanic skipper Kane Williamson comes into his best self in ODIs. Williamson has struggled to get the desired acceleration in T20Is. But with his ability to spend a lot of time in the middle, he can use that to his advantage and get big scores in ODIs.
(With IANS Inputs)
