Team India captain Virat Kohli has lauded opener Mayank Agarwal for his magnificent century against New Zealand in the 2nd Test. India registered an emphatic 372-run win to clinch the series 1-0 as they also reclaimed the top spot in ICC Test rankings. Mayank hit 150 runs in the first innings followed by 62 in the second to set the platform for a mega victory as he was also named Man of the Match for his performance.

The talented batter was going through a rough patch in international cricket in the past year as he failed to cross the 50-run mark in the past 10 innings before scoring a majestic ton in Mumbai.

Kohli heaped huge praise on Mayank and said he is an asset for the Indian team and the knock in Mumbai will boost his confidence.

“Great application from Mayank. To play at this level for a long period of time, he has shown great character. We have all gone through certain stages in our career where we have had to bring that impact performance and he has done that. This will help him to be consistent for India in the coming years. He is definitely an asset. These types of innings will certainly give him confidence," Virat Kohli said while addressing the media after the Mumbai Test win.

The Indian skipper further talked about pacer Mohammed Siraj’s emergence in Test cricket and said it’s a great sign for the Indian team to have a bowler like him.

“Siraj has come a long way, he is someone who has a lot of skill and talent. He puts in a great effort every time he bowls, his performance is a great boost for him. We can rely on a guy like that. It is a great sign for any team to have a bowler like that who can give you key breakthroughs which can prove to be the difference in winning a Test match or drawing it," Kohli added.

Siraj was the only pacer to take a wicket in the Mumbai Test, he claimed three scalps in the first innings as India restricted New Zealand to just 62.

Kohli said that the 27-year-old is in the best headspace as a bowler.

“If you have a look at the Lord’s Test against England, the ball stopped swinging but he was able to get purchase off the wicket because of the skill he has. He has come a long way, he is probably in the best headspace he has been as a bowler. It is about developing that and staying fit and being the bowler that the team wants him to be," he said.

