IND vs NZ Probable Playing XIs 2nd T20I: Know Predicted Line-ups for India vs New Zealand Match

India will take on New Zealand in the second game of the ongoing three-match T20I series on November 20. Following their disappointing end to the T20I World Cup campaign, the Men In Blue will be eager to make a strong comeback. With Rohit Sharma rested, the side is being led by Hardik Pandya against New Zealand. In the absence of senior players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, the series brings a good opportunity for Team India’s bench strength to display their abilities at the international level.

The first T20I between India and New Zealand was washed out due to rain. Hardik Pandya and Co will be aiming to secure a win in the crucial second T20I at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. The likes of Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson have a good opportunity to cement their places in the team for T20Is. Moreover, Hardik Pandya will be aiming to register a series victory against the Kiwis in their backyard.

However, New Zealand will have other ideas and will be raring to go on Sunday. The New Zealand pace attack which includes Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson has the ability to trouble the Indian batters. And the bouncy pitches and conditions in New Zealand will only offer them more help. The match promises to be a thrilling affair if the weather permits.

Ahead of the 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand, here is a look at the probable playing XI of both the teams

IND vs NZ Probable Starting XI

IND: Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

NZ: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner

India and New Zealand squads for the three-match T20I series

India squad: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel

New Zealand squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi

