IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli's Massive T20I Record; Also Becomes First Indian to Smash 150 Sixes

Team India’s new T20I captain Rohit Sharma continues his great form in the shortest format of the game with a sublime fifty against New Zealand to guide his team to a clinical win on Sunday. Rohit slammed 56-run off 31 balls to set up the foundation for India’s 73-run win to whitewash the Kiwis. The swashbuckling opener broke Virat Kohli’s massive record in T20Is during his sublime knock.

He has now surpassed Virat Kohli’s tally of most 50-plus scores in T20Is. Rohit has slammed 25 half-centuries and 5 centuries in the shortest format of the game, while Kohli is now one behind him with 29 half-centuries.

>Most 50+ scores in T20Is:

29 Rohit Sharma (25 half-centuries, 5 centuries)

29 Virat Kohli (29 half-centuries)

25 Babar Azam (24 half-centuries, 1 century)

22 David Warner (21 half-centuries, 1 century)

Rohit is also the only player in the T20I cricket to slam five centuries which makes him one of the most fierce batters in the shortest format. His 56-run knock on Sunday was laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes which also helped him achieve another milestone. With the three maximums, Rohit has now slammed 150 sixes in the shortest format as he becomes the first Indian to achieve the feat. The 34-year-old is second on the list of most sixes in T20Is after Martin Guptill - 161

>Most Sixes in T20Is

Martin Guptill - 161

Rohit Sharma - 150

Chris Gayle - 124

Eoin Morgan - 119

However, Rohit failed to surpass Kohli’s tally of most runs by an Indian in T20I cricket. He is now 31 runs behind India’s former T20I captain. Guptill is at the top of the tally as he achieved the feat in the same series during 2nd T20I.

Meanwhile, Rohit led with panache to script a near-perfect tale on his full-time captaincy debut as India handed T20 World Cup runners-up New Zealand the ignominy of a 3-0 series defeat. It was a second back-to-back bilateral T20I series triumph with a clean sweep for India after beating the Black Caps 5-0 in their own den in 2020.

