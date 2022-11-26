IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson's Upbeat Reaction Upon Reaching Hamilton, Arshdeep Singh Does Bhangra | WATCH

The Indian team has reached Hamilton for the second ODI match which is to be played on Sunday. Shikhar Dhawan and his men kicked off the three-match ODI series with a 7-wicket loss to hosts New Zealand, but the mood in the camp looked positive as Arshdeep Singh was seen doing Bhangra upon reaching the venue.

The video which was shared by the BCCI shows the likes of Shreyas Iyer and Umran Malik alighting the team vehicle. Meanwhile, the youngster was seen doing Bhangra. Furthermore, Sanju Samson also looked in good spirits as he was seen giving a ‘v for victory’ gesture. He said: “Welcome to Hamilton."

Samson has been a bone of contention in the playing eleven as he can’t be accomodated with Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer both in the middle order. Although, this scenario is only possible when India are playing a bowler short which they did in Auckland and duly paid the price. Nevertheless, Samson got his chance and made the most of it scoring 36 off 38 balls.

WATCH the full video:

Earlier Tom Latham was left thanking his lucky stars after smashing a majestic century to steer New Zealand to a seven-wicket win over India in Friday’s opening one-day international in Auckland.

Latham hammered 19 fours and five sixes in an unbeaten innings of 145 runs off 104 balls. It was his seventh ODI century and his highest score in the format.

“It was one of those days when everything comes off. I don’t really know where that came from — the stars aligned, things fall into place," Latham said of his man-of-the-match innings.

The Black Caps were set 307 to win at Eden Park before Latham and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson put on a winning partnership of 221 runs.

“We bowled short of length and that’s where Latham attacked us," said India captain Shikhar Dhawan.

“We couldn’t make a breakthrough when the partnership was on. Latham took the game away for us and that’s when the momentum shifted."

Williamson finished on 94 not out as New Zealand went one up in the ODI series, having lost the Twenty20 series to India.

“It was an incredible knock by Tommy (Latham) — he was absolutely on fire," said Williamson.

“We were talking in the middle about just getting through the overs, but then he just flicked the switch.

