IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Breaks Virat Kohli's Record, Becomes Quickest Indian to 1000 Runs in ODI History

Young India opener Shubman Gill continues to display of his batting prowess in the ODI format as he registered his name in a couple of record books with a magnificent knock against New Zealand in the opening match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The 23-year-old became the fastest Indian to score 1000 runs in ODIs -19 innings. He achieved the feat quicker than Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan who took 24 innings to reach the milestone.

Gill started the match 106 runs short of the 1000-run mark and he smashed a sublime century to script history.

Overall, Gill is the joint-second fastest alongside Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq in ODI cricket to breach the mark. While Fakhar Zaman sits at the top of the table as he achieved the feat in 18 innings.

Fewest innings to 1000 ODI runs

18 - Fakhar Zaman

19 - Imam-ul-Haq/ Shubman Gill

21 - Viv Richards/ Kevin Pietersen/ Jonathan Trott/ Quinton de Kock/ Babar Azam/ Rassie vd Dussen

Fewest innings to 1000 ODI runs by an Indian

19 - Shubman Gill

24 - Virat Kohli/ Shikhar Dhawan

25 - Navjot Singh Sindhu/ Shreyas Iyer

It was the fourth ball of the 33rd over when Gill played a gorgeous drive through mid-wicket to hit a boundary and reach 1000 runs in ODI cricket.

It was the back-to-back century for Gill as he scored 114 runs against Sri Lanka in the third ODI to laid the foundation for a massive victory alongside Kohli. The 23-year-old once again looked in total control during his majestic knock and hit 15 fours and 2 sixes to reach the triple-digit mark. He didn’t give much opportunity to the Blackcaps bowlers to get the better of him.

He also became the second fastest Indian batter to hit three centuries in ODI cricket. Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan (17 innings) is the only Indian to reach reached the third ODI hundred in fewer innings than Gill.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first in the series opener against New Zealand. Rohit shared a solid 60-run stand alongside young Gill to give a solid start. However, the Indian skipper once again failed to convert a good start into a big score and was dismissed for 34.

Kohli (8) and Ishan Kishan (5) also lost their wickets in quick succession but Gill stood strong and shared a crucial 65-run stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav (31) to revive the Indian innings and set the platform for a big score.

