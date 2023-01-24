IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Equals Babar Azam's Record After Century Against New Zealand

India youngster Shubman Gill equaled Pakistan’s modern-day maestro Babar Azam to become the joint highest run-getter in a three-match bilateral ODI series. Gill equaled the record set by Babar (360 runs) which he achieved in 2015-16 three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Babar played, three games and scored centuries in all three, thereby scoring 360 runs at a stupendous average of 120. His highest was 123. Meanwhile, Gill completed the feat against New Zealand as he kicked off the series with a double century in Hyderabad. After slamming 208 runs, he accounted for 40 unbeaten runs in the second match in Raipur as India went pant New Zealand with 8 wickets in hand.

Moreover, in the third and final ODI match, he slapped 112 off 78 balls, hence aggregating exactly 360 runs. Had he scored one more, he would have overtaken Babar Azam.

Meanwhile, in Indore, he came out to bat with Rohit Sharma as India won the toss. Both took the Kiwi attack to the sword as India had an opening stand of 212 runs. By the time Gill departed, India had already scored 230 runs on board.

Former PCB Chairman Calls Young India Opener ‘Mini Rohit Sharma’

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja drew comparisons between young Shubman Gill and his captain Rohit Sharma. The duo has formed a solid partnership as the new opening pair of the Indian team in white-ball cricket.

They have already shared multiple 100-run plus partnerships at the top as selectors have considered Gill as the opener for the ODI World Cup over an experienced Shikhar Dhawan.

Gill made his case very strong for the WC squad with a magnificent double century against New Zealand in the first ODI to join an elusive list of players.

Raja said that Shubman managed to conjure extra time while playing the ball which is exactly what has been said for Rohit for the past many years, suggesting that the young opener doesn’t need to change anything.

“Shubman Gill looks like a mini-Rohit Sharma. He has extra time and looks good. He has enough potential. Aggression will also develop with time. He doesn’t need to change anything. He scored a double hundred recently," Raja said on his YouTube channel.

