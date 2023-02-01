IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill Pips Virat Kohli to Register Highest Score by an Indian in T20Is

Shubman Gill continued his imperious form with the bat and slammed his maiden T20I century on Wednesday to register his name in the record books. The talented young batter slammed unbeaten 126 runs to help India post a mammoth 234/4 in 20 overs against New Zealand in the third T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

With his sensational knock, Shubman broke the record of Virat Kohli to post the highest score by an Indian in T20Is. Kohli hit unbeaten 122 runs against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022 which was also his maiden T20I century. However, it didn’t last very long as Shubman pipped him on Wednesday with a sublime 126-run* knock

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Live Score and Updates

Highest scores by an Indian in T20Is

Shubman Gill - 126* vs New Zealand in 2023

Virat Kohli - 122* vs Afghanistan in 2022

Rohit Sharma - 118 vs Sri Lanka in 2017

Suryakumar Yadav - 117 vs England in 2022

Suryakumar Yadav - 112* vs Sri Lanka in 2023

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Gill also became the fifth Indian batter to score centuries in all three formats after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. He also became the youngest Indian (23-year-old) to score a T20I century.

Gill, who failed to score big in the first two T20Is, made up for those off outings and smacked 12 fours and 7 sixes during his ferocious knock. He reached his century with a cracking boundary over cover and then roared loudly to celebrate the special feat.

He lost his opening partner Ishan Kishan early in the second over but the 23-year-old joined hands with Rahul Tripathi to recover India from that blow. The former Kolkata Knight Riders duo shared an 80-run stand for the second wicket to set the platform for India to post a big total. Tripathi scored a quickfire 44 off 22 balls to put pressure on the Kiwi bowlers.

After his departure, Shubman got some support from Suryakumar Yadav who scored 24 runs. While he switched on his ultra-attacking approach when skipper Hardik Pandya came out to bat as the duo shared a massive 103-run partnership to help India crossed the 200-run mark. His sensational innings continued after the century as Gill clubbed Benjamin Lister for six and boundaries to score 17 runs in the 19th over.

