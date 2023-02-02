IND vs NZ: Skipper Hardik Pandya Hands Trophy To Prithvi Shaw After Series Win | WATCH

India skipper Hardik Pandya won lots of hearts after he handed the winner’s trophy to Prithvi Shaw after their massive win against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. This win meant India sealed the three-match series 2-1 and maintained the successful record of not losing a single bilateral series in India since 2015-16 when South Africa beat India in a white ball series. Meanwhile, after the match, Pandya gave away his philosophy where he once again gave a glimpse into his ultra-aggressive captaincy.

“Not to be honest (On doing things out of the box), I always play the game like this. I try to read what is required, not have preconceived ideas. In my captaincy, I look to keep it simple and back my gut. I have a simple rule - if I go down, I will go down on my terms," Hardik said.

Advertisement

He then also gave a glimpse of his people-oriented mindset when he quickly handed over the trophy to youngster Prithvi Shaw who was yet to get a game.

Earlier Pandya was slammed on social media for not handing the youngster a chance in the series. Coming back to the act, a video shows how Pandya collected the trophy from BCCI Secy Jay Shah and President Roger Binny only to hand the trophy to Shaw. WATCH.

Gill hits maiden T20I ton as India beat NZ with biggest run margin in shortest format

Advertisement

Shubman Gill smashed a whirlwind unbeaten maiden century in the shortest format as India thrashed New Zealand by 168 runs, their biggest ever win in terms of runs, in the third and final T20 International to pocket the hard-fought series 2-1 here on Wednesday.

India’s second highest margin of victory was 143-run win over Ireland in Dublin in 2018.

It was also the highest margin of victory between two full member teams.

Advertisement

Gill continued his fine form and showcased his array of shots, hitting the New Zealand bowlers to all parts of the Narendra Modi Stadium to score 126 not out off just 63 balls balls with the help of 12 fours and seven sixes.

Riding on Gill’s brilliance, India posted 234 for 4 after electing to bat.

New Zealand never got going in the huge chase as Indian bowlers performed in unison to bowl out the visitors for a mere 66 in 12.1 overs, the third lowest score for the Kiwis in this format.

Advertisement

Skipper Hardik Pandya led the bowling department with figures of 4/16, while Umran Malik (2/9), Shivam Mavi (2/12) and Arshdeep Singh (2/16) scalped two wickets each.

New Zealand lost Finn Allen in the fifth ball of the opening over bowled by Pandya, caught by Suryakumar Yadav.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep struck with his first delivery, as Devon Conway lobbed a fuller delivery to Pandya at mid-off.

New Zealand continued to lose wickets as Mark Champman got a faint inside edge which went straight to Ishan Kishan off Arshdeep’s last delivery of the over.

Get the latest Cricket News here