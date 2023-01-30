IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Thanks 'Coach' Yuzvendra Chahal For 'Batting Tips' | WATCH

India bagged a crucial victory against New Zealand in the second of the three-match T20I series on January 29, Sunday. The Men in Blue restricted the kiwis to a meagre total of 99 runs in the first innings and then proceeded to win the game with six wickets on the second last ball of the match.

Despite the low target, India had to struggle and face some tough moments throughout the chase. Post the crucial victory, Kuldeep Yadav was seen interviewing Yuzvendra Chahal and Suryakumar Yadav. The trio shared several light moments and laughs in a clip shared by the Twitter handle of BCCI.

Kuldeep starts the conversation by introducing Chahal and Suryakumar in a unique manner.

The interview was filled with banter between the trio as Surya thanked Chahal for his batting tips. “Thank you, I am using your batting tips. You are my batting coach. Sab sikhata hai yeh," Surya said.

Apart from that, there is also an interesting conversation about kebabs in context with the final game.

Coming back to the match, the Kiwis won the toss and decided to bat first. The Indians managed to restrict the New Zealanders to a miserly total of 99 runs in the first innings with Mitchell Santner’s 19 runs being their highest score.

That said, the Black Caps put on a tough fight picking up wickets at regular intervals and stemming the flow of runs, on a night where the batters struggled to get going.

The usually explosive Suryakumar Yadav was also subdued to an extent scoring just one boundary in his innings. Incidentally, those were the winning runs in the second last ball of the game.

The 32-year-old Mumbai-born player made a pivotal contribution of 26 runs from 31 balls to help India cross the finish line. He was assisted ably by captain Hardik Pandya with his 15-run knock.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav were also immensely helpful in the bowling department picking up one wicket each, but more importantly producing highly economical spells. Both teams will now battle it out at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on February 1, Wednesday in the third and deciding game of the series.

