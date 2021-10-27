IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Hardik Pandya Bowls in Nets Ahead of Crucial Clash Against New Zealand

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya rolled his arms and started bowling in the nets on Wednesday ahead of the crucial Super 12 contest against New Zealand. India suffered a massive 10-wicket defeat in their opening match of the T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan. It was Men in Blue’s first defeat to Pakistan in the ICC World Cup events. With only five bowling options available in the XI, India lacked a bit of balance against Babar Azam and Co.

Hardik was seen bowling in the nets which were shown on air just before the Super 12 match between Scotland and Namibia in Abu Dhabi. He bowled close to 20 minutes to Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur in one of the nets as head coach Ravi Shastri and mentor MS Dhoni monitored his progress.

Hardik’s involvement in the practise session also shut all the rumours on his unavailability for the New Zealand match after he hurt his shoulder while batting during the Pakistan clash.

On Wednesday Hardik went through fitness drills, which included short sprints, under the watchful eyes of strength and conditioning coach Sohum Desai and physio Nitin Patel.

After the bowling drill, Hardik spent time with batting coach Vikram Rathour in the nets.

Hardik, who last rolled his arms over in the Sri Lanka series in July, did not bowl a single over in the UAE leg of the IPL for Mumbai Indians and the warm-up matches of T20 WC.

Earlier, ahead of the Pakistan clash, Hardik told the broadcasters, “The back is fine, it was jittery, but I won’t be bowling for now. I want to be able to bowl eventually, closer to the knockouts. The professionals and I both have to take the call about when I can have a bowl."

Skipper Virat Kohli has also said that he expects Hardik to be available for bowling at least two overs at some stage during the tournament.

