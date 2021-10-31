IND vs NZ T20 World Cup: VVS Laxman Wants Shardul Thakur to Play Ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Virat Kohli’s Team India take on New Zealand in a must-win contest in Dubai in the second match on Sunday, October 31. Both India and New Zealand are coming off a loss against Pakistan. While India went down to Pakistan in a lopsided affair in their opening match of the T20 World Cup, New Zealand tested Pakistan but, in the end, lost by five wickets.

Indian batters had no answer to the Pakistan bowling lineup led by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the opening match. Only Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant crossed the 30-run mark as India scored 151 in 20 overs. Indian bowlers, too, had a difficult day in the office as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan hit them all over the park and took their team to a 10-wicket victory with 13 balls remaining.

Just like Pakistan, New Zealand, too, have a potent bowling lineup led by the duo of Trent Boult and Tim Southee. These two bowlers have been a nemesis for India in big matches historically. New Zealand’s batting may not look that good on paper, but they possess the capability to put a big target once they get going. To add to that, Tim Seifert batted at number seven for them in the match against Pakistan.

To counter these threats in a crucial match, former India cricketer VVS Laxman wants Shardul Thakur to play ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Game Plan, VVS Laxman said, “I would go for Shardul Thakur because Shardul can give runs with the bat, and he’s a wicket-taking option. It also increases the depth in the batting lineup. So, I would definitely go with Shardul ahead of Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar)"

“He is an experienced bowler, but if you think about the balance and the combination of the playing eleven, I would probably prefer Shardul over Bhuvi," he added.

