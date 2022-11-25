IND vs NZ: 'Took Prime Membership to Watch Him Bat'-Fans Rejoice As Sanju Samson Finally Gets A Game

Kerala batter Sanju Samson finally managed to get a game as he was named in the India playing eleven for the 1st ODI match against New Zealand. The 27-year-old cricketer has been warming the bench despite a great season in the IPL where he led Rajasthan Royals to the final. Nevertheless, he was picked in the Indian squad for the Ireland tour, but was dropped midway as ‘seniors’ returned to the eleven from England tour onwards.

Samson was then picked for Caribbean trip, but couldn’t seal the deal for T20 World Cup, sending millions of his fans into a tizzy. Nonetheless, he was back in New Zealand after India were eliminated from the tournament only to be benched for the three match T20I series to become the social media trend once again. He finally managed to get a game in the first ODI which augurs well in the lead up to 2023 ODI World Cup. The Twitter rejoiced as soon as the news broke. Here are some of the top reactions.

Earlier India handed debut to two young promising pacers as they took on New Zealand in the first of the three-match ODI series in Auckland. Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik both were handed their ODI caps by skipper Shikhar Dhawan even as the rest of the squad members celebrated and clapped around them. India are in New Zealand where they are kicking off their build up to 2023 ODI World Cup which is exactly 11 months away. Watch

