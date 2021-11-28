IND vs NZ: Viral ‘Gutka Man’ Returns to Kanpur Stadium With a Message

Team India under the leadership of stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane kick-started their two-match Test series against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday. The opening Test match is underway at the Green Park stadium. But, away from the field, a cricket fan named Shobhit Pandey, has caught the attention.

Shobhit, now widely known as ‘Gutka man’ among Twitterverse, came into the limelight after he was caught chewing a tobacco-like product on camera while watching the game in the stadium. Moments after getting broadcast on national television for allegedly chewing gutka, Shobhit became an internet sensation as the video of the incident spread like a wildfire on social media.

His antics also inspired a meme-fest on the microblogging site, prompting the likes of former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer to tweet about the same.

When asked about the incident, Shobhit denied that he was eating ‘gutka’, saying that he was only munching sweet betel nut (meethi supari). However, he also accepted that he is fond of chewing gutka but was not allowed to do so during the match as the security officials at the Kanpur stadium confiscated his gutka.

A day after getting viral for allegedly chewing gutka, the fan returned to the stadium with a placard, which read, “Gutka khana galat baat hai (chewing tobacco is not good)".

Batting first, riding on a century from debutant Shreyas Iyer, India posted 345 runs before getting bundled out in 111.1 overs. Opener Shubman Gill and spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with half-centuries. Tim Southee starred with the ball for the visitors as he bagged a fifer while giving away 68 runs.

In reply, New Zealand were bowled out for 296 with India taking a handy 49-run lead.

