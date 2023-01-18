IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli Looking to Surpass Ricky Ponting, Virender Sehwag's Milestones Against New Zealand

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has begun the new year on a stunning note as he won the Player of the Series award against Sri Lanka, smashing two centuries in three ODI matches.

Virat will be looking to continue his golden touch against New Zealand next, as the Kiwis will be touring the subcontinent for a three-match ODI series, followed by T20I series of as many games.

On the back of his sensational performances against Sri Lanka, Kohli has risen to 4th place in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, although the 34-year-old will be eyeing plenty more records against the BlackCaps.

The talismanic batsman scored an unbeaten knock of 166 runs in the final ODI against the Lankan Lions, helping the hosts register a massive 317-run victory.

Kohli will be looking to tame the New Zealand side led by stand-in captain Tom Lathan.

The number 1 ranked ODI team in the world will be a stern test for the Men in Blue and the Kiwis are coming into the series after a triumph against Pakistan.

With 3 centuries in his previous 4 outings, Virat Kohli will be eyeing two illustrious records when he takes to the field on Wednesday, January 18, for the first ODI in Hyderabad.

The swashbuckling batter has a rich history against New Zealand, and he will be hoping to surpass Ricky Ponting’s all-time record of most hundreds against the visitors in ODI cricket.

Virat needs to score 2 more centuries to surpass Ponting, and he is currently tied in second spot with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya, all of whom scored five tons against the BlackCaps.

Both Sehwag and Ponting are at the top of the pile having scored 6 centuries each against the Kiwis.

Fans will be delighted to know that 4 of the five centuries of Kohli have come at home against New Zealand although his recent record has not been very good against them.

He has also managed 2 fifties in his past 7 outings against the Kiwis recording 224 runs, but the former Indian skipper will be looking to set that record straight in Hyderabad.

