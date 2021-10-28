Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has suggested a couple of changes in India’s playing XI for the crucial clash against New Zealand on Sunday. Virat Kohli and Co started their T20 World Cup campaign on a low note with a 10-wicket hammering to Pakistan. The Indian cricket team were completed outclassed by their arch-rivals, as a result, now they have to win every match in the Super 12 stage to make their case strong for qualifying into the semifinals.

Gavaskar, who is very vocal about his opinions, advised India to pick Ishan Kishan over Hardik Pandya if the all-rounder is not fit to bowl. The legendary batter also suggested the inclusion of Shardul Thakur in place of experienced campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Advertisement

“If Hardik Pandya is not bowling – due to that shoulder injury he sustained in the match against Pakistan – Ishan Kishan has been in brilliant form so I will surely consider him ahead of Pandya. And perhaps, you can think of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But otherwise, if you make too many changes, then you will show the opposition that you have panicked," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

However, Gavaskar further said that Team India doesn’t need to panic after the defeat against Pakistan and make many changes in the squad.

“Having said that. If you make changes, it will show that the team has panicked. There is no need to panic, because they have a good team. Yes, you’ve lost a match to a good team but that doesn’t mean that going forward, India won’t win the match or win the tournament. If you win the next four matches, you can make it to the semi-final and from there, possibly even the final. So, there is no need to make changes," Gavaskar added.

Meanwhile, Hardik rolled his arms and started bowling the nets session on Wednesday. His involvement in the practise session also shut all the rumours on his unavailability for the New Zealand match after he hurt his shoulder while batting during the Pakistan clash.

Virat Kohli and Co will face New Zealand on October 31 as they will look to improve their past track record against them in the ICC events. In the last high-profile meetings at ICC tournaments - 2019 World Cup Semifinal and 2021 World Test Championship final, New Zealand emerged victorious over India.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here