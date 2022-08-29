IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Karthik Bows Down to Pandya as All-rounder Takes India Home in Style - WATCH

The Indian cricket fans expected Virat Kohli to come up with a special knock in his 100th T20I game on Sunday night. Though the former India captain scored decently and contributed to India’s 5-wicket win over arch-rival Pakistan, it was all-rounder Hardik Pandya who came out as the ultimate match-winner. The latter’s unbeaten 33-run knock off just 17 balls took India home in the chase of 148 with 2 balls to spare.

Pandya walked out to bat when India seemed to be in trouble as they were reduced to 89 for 4 in the 15th over. The all-rounder then joined forces with Ravindra Jadeja, who was promoted to number 4, and stitched a 52-run stand, putting India in the driving seat.

With 7 runs needed off the final six deliveries, India were jolted by the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja. Dinesh Karthik was the next man in but given his discomfort against the spin, he made the right decision of taking a single and handing strike to Pandya who was already set.

Hardik tried to smash a boundary through the off side on the third ball of the final over but found a fielder at mid-off. However, the next ball landed beyond the boundary line as the all-rounder had taken India through in style.

Following the winning shot, Karthik bowed down to Pandya for his superb knock that came after a stupendous bowling effort in the first innings. The moment was captured on camera and once the picture surfaced on social media, it didn’t take much time to go viral. After all, Pandya had begun to trend even before India clinched a 5-wicket win against Pakistan.

Pandya bagged the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his all-round show against Pakistan. Following India’s win, he spoke about how he planned his innings in the death over while chasing a tricky target.

“In bowling, it’s important to assess the situations and use your weapons. For me, bowling short and hard lengths have been my strengths. It’s about using them well and asking the right questions to make the batters commit a mistake. In a chase like this, you always plan over by over. I always knew that there is one young bowler and also, one left-arm spinner. We only needed 7 off the last over but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than me in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple," said Pandya at the presentation.

