IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Disciplined Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya Restrict Pakistan to 147

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya ran riot with the ball as India bundled out Pakistan for 147 in 20 overs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. It was a collective performance from the Indian bowlers as they put pressure on the opposition in a high-octane clash to restrict them to a below-par score.

Bhuvneshwar claimed four wickets as he mixed his line well to outclass the Pakistan batters, while Hardik troubled them with his short-balls to get three scalps under his kitty.

However, Shahnawaz Dahani with a couple of maximums in the last two overs helped Pakistan get closer to 150 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Asked to bat first, Pakistan lost their skipper Babar Azam early as Bhuvneshwar trapped him on a short ball as the Pakistan skipper tried to pull but failed to get the best of timing on it as Arshdeep Singh took a fine catch at short fine leg. He was dismissed on just 10 as Pakistan suffered a huge blow early. The premier batter scored a couple of quality boundaries to but failed to score big.

Pakistan failed to recover after it as they lost Fakhar Zaman also in quick succession on 10. It was once again short-ball which got the job done but the bowler was Avesh Khan.

Mohammad Rizwan (43) and Iftikhar Ahmed (28) tried to rebuild the innings with a 45-run stand but Hardik with his well-executed short-ball dismissed both batters in quick succession to trouble the Pakistan team. He also got the crucial wicket of Khushdil Shah to hurt the opposition further.

Rizwan was the highest run-getter for Pakistan as he fought hard after Babar and Fakhar’s wicket but Hardik surprised him with a sharp bouncer.

Bhuvneshwar produced another stellar show in the death overs as he dismissed Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Naseem Shah to put Pakistan on the back foot. While Dahani scored 16 runs which included 2 sixes which helped Pakistan post 147.

Arshdeep Singh also claimed two wickets as it was the first time when the pacers claimed all 10 wickets for India in T20Is.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan: 147 all out in 19.5 overs (Mohammed Rizwan 43, Hardik Pandya 3/25, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4/26).

