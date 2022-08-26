IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan Suffer Another Injury Scare Ahead of India Clash as Mohammad Wasim Sent For Scan

Pakistan cricket team continues to battle fitness concerns with their pacer Mohammad Wasim sent for MRI scan after he complained of back pain during a practice session in Dubai. In the lead up to the Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan have already lost left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi to a knee injury.

While bowling at the ICC Academy on Thursday, Wasim, who was also celebrating his 21st birthday, complained of pain in his lower back following which he was sent for scan.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Advertisement

As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has sent the young fast bowler for scan as a precautionary measure with a busy season ahead in mind. Post Asia Cup, Pakistan will host England for seven T20Is before flying to New Zealand for a tri-series followed by the Australia tour.

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign against India in Dubai on Sunday.

Wasim has represented Pakistan in 11 T20Is so far and taken 17 wickets in them at an average of 15.88 and economy of 8.1.

Meanwhile, Afridi has travelled with the Pakistan squad to UAE to continue his rehabilitation. Former Australia cricketer Shaun Tait, who has been appointed as the team’s fast bowling consultant, is working with the 22-year-old.

Mohammad Hasnain has replaced Afridi in the Pakistan squad which also includes Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani and Naseem Shah as pace bowling options.

Advertisement

India and Pakistan have clashed 14 times at the continental event before.

India have the upper-hand having won eight of those matches while losing five (one produced no result).

The last time these two rivals clashed was at the 2021 T20 World Cup when Pakistan ended their wait for a first-ever world cup win against their neighbours during a group stage meeting.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2022: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here