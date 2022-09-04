IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022: 'People Say It's The Greatest Rivalry But For us It's Just Another Game'

India and Pakistan clashing on on the cricket field is always a mouth-watering prospect. The history and the fact that these two sides have over the years played out some of the most memorable matches in the history of the game, makes it one of the greatest on-field rivalries.

Given how the suspended bilateral cricket ties between the two teams have impacted their rivalry, it’s only natural for the anticipations to reach sky high whenever there’s a prospect of them playing these days. Last Sunday was no different when they met for the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup.

While the fans eagerly await these matches, cricketers cannot afford to cloud their mindset with the hype lest it affects their own game. And hence, for them, it’s like any other match.

At least that is the case for Suryakumar Yadav who is basking in the glory of his recent exploits for the Indian cricket team.

“Obviously, when I was growing up, there have been lots of talks regarding the India-Pakistan game and people say it’s the greatest rivalry, but when I or anyone go on the ground, it’s like we are playing just another game," Suryakumar said on Star Sports show Follow the Blues.

He added, “When we enter the field, all our preparations, all our routines, what we have been doing for any other game, it just reflects on the ground. So, when I go on the ground, it’s all the same. I don’t think what rivalry has been happening and what the expectations from outside etc. are. So, I just try to stay in my zone and play the game."

Suryakumar played a whirlwind knock against Hong Kong which left his teammates and former players singing his praises for his range of shots.

When asked how he prepares for a game like Pakistan, Suyrakumar said, “For me, I think my preparations have always been on top. What I have done in the last three-four years with my game; go sit in the room and watch my batting again and again. Just try and stay one step ahead of any other team. So, I feel that the preparations have always been on top, and these things have helped me till now and I will follow that again and again."

While Suryakumar continues to delight with his gravity-defying shots, personally, he likes to play the sweep shot.

“I love playing the sweep shot, to the spinners as well as to the fast bowlers; whenever I feel I have to play that, but its need of the hour to play everywhere on the ground and so I just try and be myself," he said.

However, the 31-year-old adds he hasn’t changed anything since his Ranji days.

“I think with the way cricket is going on, I used to play the same way in Ranji Trophy. Obviously, not sweeping around the fast bowler, playing the scoop. But my game, my mind-set was the same when I was playing red ball as well. Its same for all three formats, it doesn’t change from a T20 to a one-day. So, my mind-set remains the same, I try and express myself as much as I can," he said.

“And with the way things were panned at that moment, I just wanted to be a little different. So, I tried a few strokes in the nets, started watching my batting again and again, where I can excel and what areas I can improvise more, so those are the things that really helped me and I started practising that in the net sessions and it all went well during the game. So, really happy with the way things are going," he added.

