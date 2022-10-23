IND vs PAK: 'Get it Boys' - Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Others Wish Team India Good Luck Ahead of Pakistan Clash

Team India is all set to start their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at Melbourne Cricket Ground. It is expected to be a high-octane clash as the Pakistan cricket team has played some quality cricket in the past couple of years as they also managed to beat India in two of their last three matches.

It will be interesting to see the team combinations for the highly-anticipated match as the rain is expected to play a spoilsport and the team management of both teams might make some last-minute adjustments to their XIs.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Indian players who didn’t find a place in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup took to Twitter and wished good luck to the players to start their campaign on high.

Shreyas Iyer, who is part of the standby list, didn’t travel to Australia as the BCCI decided that he will take the flight only in case of any injury to the batters.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Get it boys" as he posted an image of the Indian team.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja, who missed the flight to Australia, after sustaining a knee injury, wished the Indian team to put their best foot forward ahead of their opening match in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

“Here’s to putting your best foot forward at the T20 World Cup. Goodluck boys. @BCCI," Jadeja wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match Live Score and Updates

Leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav failed to make it to the Indian team for the mega ICC event but he wished the players all the luck to get the trophy back home.

Advertisement

“Wishing Team India all the luck for the T20 World Cup. Let’s go. @BCCI," Kuldeep tweeted.

Both India and Pakistan had their final warm-up fixtures washed out in Brisbane earlier in the week. While India have all players available for selection, Pakistan have been given a sigh of relief with Shan Masood available after being hit on the head in Friday’s practice session though Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a knee injury.

India are entering the competition on the back of embracing an attacking approach with the bat, which is in complete opposite of their timid attitude last year.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here