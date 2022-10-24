IND vs PAK: Google CEO Sundar Pichai Trolls A Pakistan Fan After India's Victory at MCG

The high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday grabbed attention from all corners of the world. The two arch-rivals played a thrilling contest which will be remembered for ages. Virat Kohli played a scintillating knock of unbeaten 82 runs as India emerged victorious by 4 wickets at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Both teams played quality cricket but in the end, Ravichandran Ashwin scored the winning run on the final ball to seal the game as India started their T20 World Cup campaign on a high.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also took to Twitter and congratulated the Indian cricket team and said that he celebrated the last three again on Monday. He also wished everyone on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Advertisement

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

“Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022," Pichai tweeted.

A Pakistan cricket team fan replied to Pichai’s tweet and asked him to watch the first three overs also. “you should watch 1st three overs," he tweeted. Apparently, the fan was referring to the first three overs of the second innings.

However, the Google CEO hit back and wrote: “Did that too:) what a spell from Bhuvi and Arshdeep."

Advertisement

The Indian pace duo ran riot with the ball in the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar troubled the Pakistan batters with his swing, while Arshdeep Singh dismissed Pakistan openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan early to put India on top.

Also Read | ‘I Saw it Unfold in Front of My Eyes’ – Chasemaster Virat Kohli’s Piece de Resistance at the MCG

Advertisement

The Indian cricket fans were highly impressed with Pichai’s sense of humour.

Meanwhile, the Indian team’s performance on Sunday strengthened their chances of winning the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2007.

A match-winning unbeaten knock of Kohli helped the Indian team win in a thrilling manner after the team had fallen to 31/4. He also won the ‘player of the match’ award for his knocking performance. Kohli and Hardik Pandya shared an outstanding partnership of 113 runs for the fifth wicket to lead the team to victory.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here