IND vs PAK: 'I Told Hardik if We Attack Haris Rauf Then Pakistan Will Start Panic' - Virat Kohli

Former India captain Virat Kohli played one of the best knocks of his illustrious career on Sunday to help India beat Pakistan in a thrilling T20 World Cup clash in front of more than 90 thousand people at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Kohli unleashed his best version on the big stage when India looked almost down and out and he snatched a win from the jaws of defeat as the Men in Blue started their T20 World Cup campaign on a high.

The 33-year-old once again proved on Sunday, why he is regarded as one of the best batsmen to ever play this game with an unbeaten 82-run knock which showed his strong character. The MCG witnessed the resilience of Kohli in the initial part of his knock where he took his time to rebuild the innings after India lost early wickets. Kohli then joined hands with Hardik Pandya to revive the chase as the duo shared a match-winning 113-run partnership. The batting maverick unleashed himself on the Pakistan bowlers in the slog overs.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 runs off 53 balls as his innings was laced with 6 fours and 4 sixes.

After the match, Kohli talked about the situation in the middle when Hardik came out to bat when India were four down for just 31.

“I actually don’t know how to explain the feeling. Talking about some practical things, honestly, situation was very difficult when Hardik Pandya came to bat. I was just going through the innings, I was like just rotate the strike and hit an odd boundary here and there to keep the scoreboard moving. But Hardik kept pushing me and telling me ho jaayega, we bat deep ho jaayega. Then I found boundaries at the right time but still 50 off three overs and with Haris Rauf to bowl one over, I was thinking it’s going to be challenging," Kohli told Star Sports.

The 33-year-old further revealed that he had a chat with Hardik where he talked to him about attacking premier Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf.

“I told Hardik one thing if we attack Haris Rauf then Pakistan will start panic. When 28 runs were required from eight balls, then I was just backing myself to score two sixes otherwise we will lose the game," Kohli added.

