IND vs PAK, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Smriti Mandhana Ruled Out of Pakistan Clash

Smriti Mandhana will in all likeliness not be part of India's playing XI for their world cup opener against Pakistan

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 18:57 IST

Newlands

Smriti Mandhana is one of the most consistent performers for India across formats. (AFP Photo)

India will be without vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for their blockbuster opening clash of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 against Pakistan to be played on Sunday. Mandhana was on Saturday ruled out with stand-in coach  Hrishikesh Kanitkar revealing the star batter is “still recovering" from a finger injury.

The 26-year-old Mandhana picked up the aforementioned injury while fielding during a warm-up game against defending champions Australia earlier this week. Because of that, she was forced her out of the second warm-up tie against Bangladesh.

Also Read: Australia Trampled by Not the Demons in the Pitch, But by the Beasts Who Played on it – India

“Smriti has a finger injury and is still (in) recovery, so she won’t play most likely. It’s not a fracture and we’re hopeful she will be available from the second game onwards," said Kanitkar said during a press conference.

RELATED NEWS

“You want to be playing the strong teams, the arch-rivals if you can call them that. We are totally prepared for what happens, the atmosphere is good," he added.

However, the former India men’s team cricketer added that captain Harmanpreet Kaur has fully recovered from a shoulder niggle that she picked up during the T20I tri-series in South Africa.

“Harman is fit to play. She has batted for the last two days in the nets, she is fine," Kanitkar said.

Earlier on Saturday, Mandhana posted her images on social media in full cricketing gear and captioned them, “Let’s go T20WorldCup2023".

The Indian team is clubbed alongside England, Pakistan, West Indies and Ireland in Group B.

India come into the World Cup match having lost the recent Tri-series final to South Africa. They also lost the warm-up game against Australia before beating Bangladesh.

With PTI Inputs

first published: February 11, 2023, 18:57 IST
last updated: February 11, 2023, 18:57 IST
