IND vs PAK: 'MCG is Literally His Home Ground': Babar Azam Backs Haris Rauf to Perform Well Against India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has backed pacer Haris Rauf to do well against India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket. The Men in Green are riding high on confidence as they emerged victorious in two of their last three outings in T20Is.

Azam feels that MCG is like a home ground for Rauf who has played a couple of seasons for the Melbourne Stars. The Pakistan pacer had an impressive show with Melbourne Stars in BBL where he claimed 30 wickets in 18 matches. The 28-year-old has all the credentials including the ability to clock 150kph at regular intervals to succeed in T20 World Cup. He has also the ability to bowl bouncers and yorkers at will.

Pakistan missed the services of Shaheen Shah Afridi in the past few months when he sustained a knee injury, while in his absence, Rauf took the responsibility on his shoulders to lead the pace attack which he did well.

Babar revealed that Rauf has already shared some crucial information with the teammates regarding the conditions at MCG.

“He knows the conditions well, having played in the BBL. It’s literally his home ground. He has passed a lot of information to the bowlers and batters. The way he has improved as a bowler, leading the pack, not letting us feel Shaheen’s absence, it’s going to help us a lot," Babar was quoted as saying in the pre-match press conference.

Pakistan are heavily relied on their opening pair in the batting order as their middle order looked vulnerable in recent times. However, Babar displayed his faith in his middle order and suggested that anything can happen in the shortest format.

“You will get to know this on that day. On the day in a T20I, any player can surprise us. Any player can win you matches. I have full belief in my middle-order batters as they have won us plenty of matches and have performed in tough times. Anything can happen and we should be ready for everything,’ Babar added.

