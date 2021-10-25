IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Kohli Hugs Rizwan After Pakistan’s Triumph & Fans Are Loving It - WATCH

Virat Kohli’s Team India lost their first-ever World Cup match against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. Babar Azam & Co showcased a class act in the Super 12 encounter at the T20 World Cup 2021 to clinch their campaign opener by 10 wickets to script history. It was a complete heartbreak for the Indian fans to see Kohli at the receiving end, especially when it’s last T20 World Championship as India captain. However, the leader of the Men in Blue won a million hearts with his gesture after Pakistan took the game home.

As soon as Mohammad Rizwan hit the winning shot, the players in the Pakistan dressing room erupted in joy. The fans at the Dubai International stadium were living a dream come true moment as they were finally watching their team winning a world cup tie against arch-rivals India.

Meanwhile, Kohli went closer to Rizwan and gave him a side hug with a broad smile on his face. Pakistan captain Babar also joined the two and the trio exchanged a few words and went towards their respective dressing rooms. This moment was captured on camera and when the picture surfaced on social media, the fans went gaga over it.

Pakistan brought to an end India’s near-three-decade domination of them in the world stage in the most convincing fashion, embarrassing their arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Intent on breaking the run of losses, Pakistan restricted India to 151 for seven after electing to field in the T20 showpiece’s blockbuster game.

Pakistan then made light work of the target of 152, completing the win with 13 balls to spare. Skipper Babar Azam stroked his way to 68 while his opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, smashed 79 as the Indian bowlers struggled to contain the two batters.

(With PTI Inputs)

