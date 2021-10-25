IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: 'Moment to Cherish': PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja Congratulates Pakistan Team

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja on Sunday heaped praises on Men in Green following their historic win over neighbouring rival India in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament opener, saying that these are “moment to cherish".

“Alhamdolilla… It’s the first one, the most magnificent one but remember journey has just begun," Raja wrote from his official Twitter handle. “Such a proud moment for all Pakistanis and thank you boys for providing us this moment to cherish," he added in his tweet.

It must be mentioned that it was Pakistan’s first-ever win over India in a World Cup (both T20 and fifty overs combined) match. Prior to this game, Pakistan were beaten seven times at the hands of India in fifty overs WC and five times in T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in the 16th match of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets to break their WC curse against arch-rival.

Batting first, riding on skipper Virat Kohli’s fifty, India huffed and puffed their way to 151 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated 20 overs. Wicket-keeper batters Rishabh Pant also made a valuable contribution of 39 runs off 30 balls. Pant’s knock was studded with two fours and two sixes.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the pick of bowler. He bagged three wickets while conceding 31 runs in his allotted four overs. Hasan Ali also picked two wickets while giving away 44 runs in his quota of four overs. Shadab Khan and Harid Rauf picked one each too.

Chasing 152 runs to win the match, Pakistan won by ten wickets in 17.5 overs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 79 runs off 55 balls while Babar Azam smashed 68 runs off 52 balls.

Pakistan will next take New Zealand on October 26 in the 19th match of Super 12 Group 2 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

