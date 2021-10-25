IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: 'The Gracious Legend'-Twitter Hails Dhoni as He Interacts With Pakistan Players After Defeat

The presence of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian dressing room as a mentor is one of the biggest highlights of the T20 World Cup 2021. Virat Kohli and his boys are already delighted to have the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman with them in this tournament. While on Sunday, a few Pakistan players also got the opportunity to exchange a few words with Dhoni.

Pakistan scripted history in Dubai on Sunday as they defeated India by 10 wickets. It was the first time that India lost a game in the shortest format by such a bigger margin. However, for Pakistan, it was a moment to cherish as they registered their first-ever win against the men-in-blue in a World Cup.

But it was just a game after all that ended in Pakistan’s favour and after that, the sportsman spirit was on display. The likes of Imad Wasim, Shoaib Malik and Babar Azam had a brief chat with the man who won the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007.

The pictures of this conversation surfaced on social media and it went viral like a wildfire. Be it an Indian fan or a follower of the game from Pakistan, everyone loved the gesture.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan exhibited an exemplary show to outfox India. The bowlers were spot-on in mounting pressure from the word go. The Men in Blue were bundled out for 151/7 after Shaheen Shah Afridi skittled through Team India’s top-order, registering the figures of 3 for 31 in his spell. Pacer Hasan Ali scalped a couple while Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf picked a wicket apiece.

In reply, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan chased down the tricky-looking target with utmost ease to win the game by 10 wickets.

Pakistan will now take on New Zealand on Tuesday while India will lock horns with the Black Caps in their next fixture on Sunday in Dubai.

