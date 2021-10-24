IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli Spends Time in Nets With Mentor MS Dhoni Ahead of Facing Pakistan | VIDEO

Ahead of the high-octane clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday, Virat Kohli spent time in the nets with mentor Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The stakes are high for India to maintain their unbeaten streak over arch-rivals Pakistan in ICC World Cup events and start their T20 WC campaign on a high. It is the last assignment for Kohli as Team India’s T20 captain and the first for MS Dhoni as the mentor. However, BCCI has already cleared that the former captain has come on board only for the T20 World Cup.

It’s the first time when Dhoni will not lead India in a T20 extravaganza but his presence in the dressing room as a mentor has surely boosted the players’ confidence.

In the video posted by the World Cup broadcasters Star Sports, Kohli was batting in the nets and discussing some shots with Dhoni.

The duo shares a great camaraderie both on and off the field as Kohli started his international career under Dhoni’s leadership and has always talked highly of his former captain.

BCCI appointed Dhoni as the mentor after consulting with the skipper and head coach Ravi Shastri and revealed that they were very open to the veteran’s inclusion in the team management.

Earlier, Kohli said that Dhoni was a mentor for most of the players in the current squad when they started their careers under his captaincy.

“He has got massive experience. He is quite excited himself to be back in that environment. He has always been a mentor for all of us when we were starting our careers through till the time he was with the team," Kohli said during the media session.

The Indian skipper claims that younger players will get the benefit of having Dhoni in the camp as his practical advice will improve their game.

“Younger guys who are playing their first major tournaments at early stages of career will benefit. His eye for intricate details and practical advice will help improve the game by one or two per cent," he said.

