IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh Sends Off Babar & Rizwan in Style to Jolt Pakistan - WATCH

Only a month ago, young fast bowler Arshdeep Singh was trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. The 20-year-old was brutally abused and trolled for putting down the catch of Pakistan middle-order batter Asif Ali which led to India’s defeat at the hands of the arch-rivals at the Asia Cup 2022. Almost 50 days later, he is back again on the list of the top trends as the new superstar of Indian cricket.

On Sunday, India took the field against Pakistan once again this year but on a bigger stage. Both teams were playing their first Super12 game at the T20 World Cup 2022 and the Men in Blue won the toss and decided to bowl first. After Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s brilliant first over, Arshdeep came into the attack and jolted Pakistan off the very first ball by trapping Babar in front for a golden duck.

Arshdeep started off with a fuller one and let the ball do its part. Azam put his front foot a little too across and then tried to flick but missed it completely to get hit on the pads. The Indian players made a massive appeal and the umpire gave it straight away.

Babar didn’t walk off but decided to take a review only to find that there was no bat involved and the ball was hitting the leg stumps. Pakistan lost their captain too early but for Arshdeep, it was his first wicket at a world cup.

In his next over, Arshdeep got the better of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan to leave Pakistan’s batting in trouble. The left-arm quick took Rizwan by surprise, bowling a bumper on the middle. The Pakistan opener was looked to pull but it went off the top edge and ended up getting caught by Bhuvneshwar at fine leg.

Earlier,Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in their first match of Super 12 in the Men’s T20 World Cup at a sell-out Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

In head-to-head encounters in T20Is, India lead Pakistan 8-3, including their bowl-out victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa. Interestingly, the last six T20Is between these two teams have been won by the chasing side, with India winning four times and Pakistan twice.

