IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2022: Social Media Light Up with 'Diwali Comes Early' as Virat Kohli Stars to Help India Beat Pakistan

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 82 to lead India to a stunning last-ball 4-wicket win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 18:12 IST

Melbourne

T20 World Cup: India's Virat Kohli vs Pakistan (AP)

Virat Kohli samshed an unbeaten 82 off just 52 balls to help India beat Pakistan by four wickets in a thrilling Super 12 match of 2022 T20 World Cup in front of 90,293 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

After Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh picked three wickets to help restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs, Kohli and Hardik Pandya (40) shared a match-winning stand of 113 off 77 deliveries, lifting India from 31/4 to chasing 160 on the last ball to get their campaign off to a winning start.

Socail media was abuzz with celebrations as many claimed Kohli brought Diwali early for India.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Not just cricketers but superstar Indians too celebrated the win -

Brief scores: Pakistan 159/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 52 not out, Iftikhar Ahmed 51; Hardik Pandya 3/30, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) lost to India 160/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 82 not out, Hardik Pandya 40; Haris Rauf 2/36, Mohammad Nawaz 2/42) by four wickets

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: October 23, 2022, 18:10 IST
last updated: October 23, 2022, 18:12 IST