India’s Virat Kohli smashed a 43-ball fifty against Pakistan in their Super 12 clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup in front of 90,000 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday. Kohli stayed unbeaten with 82 runs, with the help of 6 fours and four sixes, off just 53 balls to help India get a 4-wicket win.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

Kohli also became the highest rungetter in the history of the shortest format of the game.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Highlights

Advertisement

Kohli has had a stellar run against Pakistan in T20 World Cups. He has scored four fifties from five innings against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup clashes.

He smashed an unbeaten 78 from 61 balls in Colombo in 2012, then an 36 not out from 32 deliveries in Mirpur in 2014. He followed it up with an unbeaten 55 from 37 in Kolkata in 2016 and then 57 from 49 deliveries in Dubai in 2021 and reached another half-century from just 43 balls in Melbourne in 2022.

In fact, Virat Kohli is also the first non-Australian to score more than 500 runs in T20I on Australian soil.

Kohli’s 113-run 5th-wicket partnership with Hardika Pandya, who became the first Indian to take 50 wickets and 1000 runs, is the highest for any wicket against Pakistan in T20Is.

After the match, Kohli was out short of words to express what he was feeling, saying “It’s a surreal atmosphere. I honestly have no words. I have no idea how that happened."

Advertisement

“Hardik kept telling me, just believe we can stay till the end. I’m lost for words. Well, I think when Shaheen bowled from the Pavilion end, I told Hardik we have to take him down. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. It came down to 16 off 6. I’m kind of lost for words."

When asked about his teo sixes off Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the penulitmate over, Kohli said: “It’s just instinctively I saw it, told myself to stay still. The one at long-on was unexpected, it was a back-of-a-length slower ball. The fine leg one, I just threw my bat at it."

Advertisement

“Till today I said Mohali was my best T20 innings. Then I got 82 off 52, today I got 82 off 53. Both are just as special. All these months when I was struggling, you guys (the fans) kept me going. Thank you so much," Kohli signed off.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here