IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan’s Past Records at the Marquee Event

Virat Kohli-led Team India are scheduled to kick off their World Cup campaign against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday, October 24. The high-octane encounter between the two sides will be hosted at the Dubai International Stadium. The T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Pakistan match will kick off at 7:30 pm. The last time, India had played against Pakistan, was way back in 2019 during ICC Men’s ODI World Cup.

So far, since the inaugural edition of the tournament, India and Pakistan have come face to face on five occasions with the Men in Blue emerging victorious every time.

>T20 World Cup Full Coverage | Schedule | Photos | Points Table | Most Wickets | Most Runs

Advertisement

And, ahead of the high-anticipating encounter; here we take a look at India vs Pakistan’s records in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup:

>India vs Pakistan, venue: Durban (2007 World Cup)

The first time India faced Pakistan in T20 WC, was during the Group stage round of the 2007 World Cup. India won this match via ball-out after both sides managed to score 141 runs in their stipulated 20 overs.

>India vs Pakistan, venue: Johannesburg (2007 World Cup)

Team India won their maiden T20 World Cup by defeating Pakistan in the final by five runs at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

>India vs Pakistan, venue: Colombo (2012 World Cup)

The third time India squared off against Pakistan in the mega event was during the Super 8 round of the 2012 edition of the T20 World Cup. Batting first, Pakistan put a modest total of 129 runs on the board. In reply, India easily chased down the target of 129 runs to record an eight-wicket victory.

>India vs Pakistan, venue: Dhaka (2014 World Cup)

India took on Pakistan in the 13th match of the 2014 World Cup and the outcome of this fixture was also in favour of the Men in Blue. Batting first, Pakistan managed to score just 130 runs for the loss of seven wickets. In response, India won the match by seven wickets with nine balls to spare.

>India vs Pakistan, venue: Kolkata (2016 World Cup)

The last time India was up against Pakistan in T20 WC, was in Kolkata during the 2016 World Cup. Batting first, Pakistan managed to score just 118 runs for the loss of five wickets. India won the low-scoring thriller by six wickets with 13 balls to spare.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here